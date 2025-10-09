The wait is over! Today we’re rolling out a brand-new update for Recycling Center Simulator! 🚀 This update brings exciting new content, quality-of-life improvements and a few bug fixes! Below you’ll find the full samll patch notes with all the details 👇

Patch notes:

Two new areas:

Abandoned/Overgrown Gas Station

Junkyard

New languages:

Czech

Danish

Swedish

Bug Fixes

Fixed machine snapping

Fixed sorting organic on controllers

But that’s not all… we’ve got some BIG news to share! 👀



💻⚡ E-waste DLC is coming soon!



This brand-new expansion will introduce a completely new production chain focused on e-waste recycling. Collect discarded electronics and use specialized machines to turn them into valuable products like solar panels, batteries and modern electronics.

The DLC will also bring two new maps:

🌞 Solar Plant - recycle waste from a massive solar facility

♻️ Electronics Junkyard - a scrapyard full of discarded gadgets waiting to be processed

With new machines, new products, and new maps, the E-waste DLC will give you fresh ways to expand your recycling empire and keep your operations growing!

👉 Add the DLC to your wishlist now:

We’re working hard on this expansion and more info will be dropping soon right here on our Steam page - so stay tuned!

See you soon,

Recycling Center Simulator Team