The wait is over! Today we’re rolling out a brand-new update for Recycling Center Simulator! 🚀 This update brings exciting new content, quality-of-life improvements and a few bug fixes! Below you’ll find the full samll patch notes with all the details 👇
Patch notes:
Two new areas:
Abandoned/Overgrown Gas Station
Junkyard
New languages:
Czech
Danish
Swedish
Bug Fixes
Fixed machine snapping
Fixed sorting organic on controllers
But that’s not all… we’ve got some BIG news to share! 👀
💻⚡ E-waste DLC is coming soon!
This brand-new expansion will introduce a completely new production chain focused on e-waste recycling. Collect discarded electronics and use specialized machines to turn them into valuable products like solar panels, batteries and modern electronics.
The DLC will also bring two new maps:
🌞 Solar Plant - recycle waste from a massive solar facility
♻️ Electronics Junkyard - a scrapyard full of discarded gadgets waiting to be processed
With new machines, new products, and new maps, the E-waste DLC will give you fresh ways to expand your recycling empire and keep your operations growing!
👉 Add the DLC to your wishlist now:
We’re working hard on this expansion and more info will be dropping soon right here on our Steam page - so stay tuned!
Changed files in this update