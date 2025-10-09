Hello Survivors! 🌍
Based on your valuable feedback, we’re continuing to improve Project Cobalt.
This update introduces new features, quality-of-life improvements, and many bug fixes.
We’d like to thank everyone supporting us during this Early Access journey — your feedback truly shapes the game! ❤️
🧩 New Features & Additions
💧 Diving Indicator: When entering water, the screen now displays “C - Dive” and “Space - Rise”.
📦 Storage Expansion:
Metal Crate: 10 → 20 slots
Wooden Crate: 5 → 10 slots
⚡ Quick Stack Transfer: You can now transfer item stacks between Inventory ↔ Storage by holding Shift.
🖱️ Hotbar Switching: Use the mouse wheel to quickly switch between hotbar items.
🧱 Building System Improvements:
Placed objects (walls, chests, workbenches, etc.) can now be moved or removed.
Foundation pieces can be repositioned.
Added a durability system before destroying placed items to prevent accidental deletions.
Hammer usage instructions are now displayed in the UI.
🧰 Crafting System Updates:
Missing material names are now visible.
Crafting menu visuals and item names improved for easier readability.
Added a completion jingle when crafting finishes.
💬 Ammunition Descriptions: Each weapon now clearly displays which ammo or arrow type it supports.
🍖 Food Balance Update: Rebalanced the nutritional effects of meat and vegetable combinations.
⏳ Rope Crafting Time: Reduced from 90s → 75s.
⛓️ Metal Fragments Crafting Time: Reduced from 120s → 90s.
😴 Sleep Dialogs: Adjusted character complaints and voice lines while sleeping.
🛠️ Fixes & Improvements
🧶 Twine Bench Fix: Rope can now correctly be crafted from plant fiber instead of cloth or leather.
🔨 Log Bin Sound: Fixed constant hammer sound when standing near the log bin.
🧱 Half Stone Wall Bug: Creatures like snakes and scorpions can no longer pass through half-height walls.
🌊 Floating Logs: Logs no longer become inactive when falling into water (confirmed working properly).
🦂 Scorpion Arrow Accuracy: Fixed arrows not hitting scorpions properly.
🏠 Shop & Animal Hit Detection: Improved arrow and collision detection.
🍖 Cooked Meat Stack Bug: Investigated disappearing stacks; stability improved.
🧭 Quest System Bug: Fixed “You finished all quests” message appearing after reloading the game.
🔊 Muted Sound During Sale: Selling items while volume is low no longer plays loud sound effects.
🌊 Underwater Sounds: Adjusted audio behavior when entering water.
🦀 Crab x4 Arrow Bug: Fixed issue where retrieving an arrow from a crab granted x4 arrows.
⏱️ Loot & Corpse Decay Time: Increased from 30s → 70s, giving players more time to collect loot.
📦 Stacking & Item Loss: Fixed some stacking issues; further improvements planned based on player feedback.
🌍 Falling Through World: Reduced cases where items or players could fall below the map.
🌅 Day/Night Cycle: Days are now longer; nights arrive more gradually.
🔧 Repair System: Repairs are now cheaper than crafting new items.
⏳ Item Decay Duration: Increased to allow more time before items disappear.
💬 Your Feedback Drives Us
This update exists thanks to you — our players!
We encourage you to continue sharing your ideas, bug reports, and suggestions.
Together, we can make Project Cobalt an even greater survival experience.
Thank you for walking this Early Access path with us and supporting the development.
🪓 Project Cobalt Development Team
