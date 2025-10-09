-Fixed a crash where the player could pause the game using steam overlay under very specific conditions.
-Added Rich presence labels for Steam Chat when exploring dungeons.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
-Fixed a crash where the player could pause the game using steam overlay under very specific conditions.
-Added Rich presence labels for Steam Chat when exploring dungeons.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update