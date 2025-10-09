 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20312545
Update notes via Steam Community

-Fixed a crash where the player could pause the game using steam overlay under very specific conditions.

-Added Rich presence labels for Steam Chat when exploring dungeons.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1124971
