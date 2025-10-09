Important
Unity has recently discovered a security vulnerability. Although there is currently no evidence that this vulnerability causes any issues, we strongly recommend updating to this patch as soon as possible to ensure security.
Details of the vulnerability can be found Here
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Rabbits sometimes failed to merge properly at the start of their turn.
- Fixed an issue where rapidly clicking the “End Turn” button could cause the character to walk off the screen.
- Fixed an issue where some cards would remain visible on the screen instead of disappearing.
- Fixed an issue where [Midas Touch] could count across turns.
- Fixed an issue where gold gained from items sometimes did not display numerical values.
- Fixed an issue where [Milk Grass]’s effect was not functioning properly.
- Fixed an issue where Mushrooms with temporary growth cycle changes could cause abnormal growth cycles when obtaining certain Mushroom-related pendants.
- Fixed an issue where [Thorned Staff] might not take effect in certain situations.
- Fixed an issue where item tooltips sometimes failed to appear when hovering the mouse over them.
- Fixed an issue where dragging an item card onto an existing item on the field would not hide the tooltip details.
Optimization
- Optimized game performance in certain scenarios.
Changed files in this update