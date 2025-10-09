Fixed Steam not pointing to the 10.0.5 branch
Update notes via Steam Community
I had pushed some final patches and uploaded 10.0.5 but I didn't realize I had to change the branch manually. Sorry. It should update automatically, but if it doesn't, go to Library > Right click Wall Street Raider Playtest > Properties > Installed Files > Verify Integrity. Run game.
