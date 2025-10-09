Hello! Today's patch is small but I think it will improve the experience substantially in 2-5 and 3-9.
Added a tutorial book in Buried Keep that teaches you that air dash takes longer to charge when targeting big enemies
Map 2-5 Tweaks
Added some launchpads that can save you in a pinch.
Made it so enemy waves progress faster if you take out the prior wave
fixed spot where you could clip through the ceiling
Reduced Pain Golem projectile damage (the purple projectiles)
Increased air control of Stone Sword and Dawnblade
Fixed bug where you could get killed by an invisible enemy in S-1
Thanks!
Blargis
