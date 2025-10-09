 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20312126 Edited 9 October 2025 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello! Today's patch is small but I think it will improve the experience substantially in 2-5 and 3-9.

  • Added a tutorial book in Buried Keep that teaches you that air dash takes longer to charge when targeting big enemies

  • Map 2-5 Tweaks

    • Added some launchpads that can save you in a pinch.

    • Made it so enemy waves progress faster if you take out the prior wave

    • fixed spot where you could clip through the ceiling

  • Reduced Pain Golem projectile damage (the purple projectiles)

  • Increased air control of Stone Sword and Dawnblade

  • Fixed bug where you could get killed by an invisible enemy in S-1



Thanks!
Blargis

