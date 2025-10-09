Hey everyone, got another update for ya that fixes a few issues some players have been experiencing and adjusts how gambling works.



Fixed bug where Crocodile would be invisible after escaping its grasp

Fixed Bug where Struggle UI Would not populate and or not work correctly.

Fixed Bug where Leaderboard entries would duplicate

Made picking up bait slightly easier

New: Summoning the dog (and keeping the dog alive) will grant you a 5% buff to gambling. This means that if the dog is alive, the odds go from 35% to 40% chance for gambling to result in a win. IMPORTANT: if you haven't won big in a while, you are due for a big win.

Adjusted gambling odds. A fish has a 35% chance to grow 1.1-6x on all difficulties except for Jermey Wade difficulty. The odds for Jeremy Wade difficulty are 27.7% chance for the fish to grow 1.1-6x.

Polished difficulty info ui

Thanks!



