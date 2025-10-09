Improvements
Added new execution actions: "Invoke Script" and "Script Condition Evaluator".
These allow you to call methods from GDScript attached to child nodes of a GameObject node, and use them as actions or conditions. Currently, only methods without arguments are supported.
Added a new template object: StateDebugger.
You can create it by selecting
debuggerin the new game object creation wizard. When placed in a scene and assigned to a GameObject, it displays the current and previous states on the screen.
Changed default behavior so that Link "Input Conditions" and State "Action Settings" are expanded by default.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where objects generated outside the screen would not function until the camera approached, even if the condition was set to ALWAYS.
Fixed a crash during test play when using connection points with DisplayText execution action (since 1.1.1).
Fixed a bug where damage timing and visual script evaluation timing were misaligned (since 1.1.0).
Fixed crashes when returning to the project list or reloading a project after long runtime.
Fixed an issue where AnyState links always took priority over normal links, regardless of priority settings.
Note: if priorities are equal, AnyState links will still be prioritized.
Updated some translations.
Changed files in this update