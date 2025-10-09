Added new execution actions: "Invoke Script" and "Script Condition Evaluator".

These allow you to call methods from GDScript attached to child nodes of a GameObject node, and use them as actions or conditions. Currently, only methods without arguments are supported.

Added a new template object: StateDebugger.

You can create it by selecting debugger in the new game object creation wizard. When placed in a scene and assigned to a GameObject, it displays the current and previous states on the screen.