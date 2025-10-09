 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20311905 Edited 9 October 2025 – 01:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • Added new execution actions: "Invoke Script" and "Script Condition Evaluator".
    These allow you to call methods from GDScript attached to child nodes of a GameObject node, and use them as actions or conditions. Currently, only methods without arguments are supported.

  • Added a new template object: StateDebugger.
    You can create it by selecting debugger in the new game object creation wizard. When placed in a scene and assigned to a GameObject, it displays the current and previous states on the screen.

  • Changed default behavior so that Link "Input Conditions" and State "Action Settings" are expanded by default.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where objects generated outside the screen would not function until the camera approached, even if the condition was set to ALWAYS.

  • Fixed a crash during test play when using connection points with DisplayText execution action (since 1.1.1).

  • Fixed a bug where damage timing and visual script evaluation timing were misaligned (since 1.1.0).

  • Fixed crashes when returning to the project list or reloading a project after long runtime.

  • Fixed an issue where AnyState links always took priority over normal links, regardless of priority settings.

    • Note: if priorities are equal, AnyState links will still be prioritized.

  • Updated some translations.

