Small Hot Fix is out!
Weird bug in the doors of cantinas causing you to transport to Texas lol.
Also youll see some new UI popping up!
HAve fun Thank yA!
Games for Gamerrrrsss Alwayyyyss!
Blake "Aggressive Kiwi" Out!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Weird bug in the doors of cantinas causing you to transport to Texas lol.
Also youll see some new UI popping up!
HAve fun Thank yA!
Games for Gamerrrrsss Alwayyyyss!
Blake "Aggressive Kiwi" Out!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update