8 October 2025 Build 20311735 Edited 9 October 2025 – 00:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
0.9.10 - Linux Fix

Fixed a critical issue where linux users were unable to load their saved worlds

0.9.9 - Minor fixes


- Removed crash debug key
- Fixed issue where people with OneDrive were having their worlds uploaded to OneDrive
- Fixed an OpenGL crash

If you find your worlds are missing, this is likely because you have OneDrive installed. You will need to relocate your save files from Documents / My Games / Allumeria, to %appdata% / Allumeria.
This is because OneDrive will replace your Documents folder with its own cloud based documents folder, causing potential issues with the game. So the workaround I implemented detects if you are using one drive and changes the save directory to a different location.

Changed files in this update

