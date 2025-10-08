0.9.10 - Linux Fix Fixed a critical issue where linux users were unable to load their saved worlds

0.9.9 - Minor fixes

- Removed crash debug key

- Fixed issue where people with OneDrive were having their worlds uploaded to OneDrive

- Fixed an OpenGL crash



If you find your worlds are missing, this is likely because you have OneDrive installed. You will need to relocate your save files from Documents / My Games / Allumeria, to %appdata% / Allumeria.

This is because OneDrive will replace your Documents folder with its own cloud based documents folder, causing potential issues with the game. So the workaround I implemented detects if you are using one drive and changes the save directory to a different location.



