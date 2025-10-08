 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20311716
Update notes via Steam Community

Ok I'm back at it, this update addresses some issues I have seen affect beginners:

-Reworked Bunny Slope to be more intuitive and easy to understand for newcomers

-Simplified power sliding: now performed with crouch key + relative mouse movement

-Reduced gravity to help with sick stunts

-Reduced stunt motion sensitivity

-Icons will appear on fast travel trucks and starting lines when within range, will remain hidden otherwise

-Minor adjustment to beef effects

Next on my agenda will be improvements and further elaboration on the tutorial. Thanks!

Changed files in this update

