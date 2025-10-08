Ok I'm back at it, this update addresses some issues I have seen affect beginners:
-Reworked Bunny Slope to be more intuitive and easy to understand for newcomers
-Simplified power sliding: now performed with crouch key + relative mouse movement
-Reduced gravity to help with sick stunts
-Reduced stunt motion sensitivity
-Icons will appear on fast travel trucks and starting lines when within range, will remain hidden otherwise
-Minor adjustment to beef effects
Next on my agenda will be improvements and further elaboration on the tutorial. Thanks!
Changed files in this update