This build has not been seen in a public branch.

v0.9.b_1 has been released to 'beta', v0.8.b_16 (patch notes here) has been pushed to 'default', and v0.8.b_15 to the 'previous' beta branch.

Display Options

Armor Scales Up: Armor damage resistance and dodge multiplier values will display as increasing integers with the formula 100 divided by multiplier instead of decimals. Use this if you don't want to split hairs over multipliers and just equip armors with higher numbers.

Hide Zero Damage: When a damage type is zero for an attack, hide it instead of displaying zero. Recommended to have this off when using the Classic attack display with Narrator, but on otherwise.

Damage Overhaul

Damage has been heavily reworked. Old damage types are now used indirectly (for wounds, enchantments, etc), each corresponding to one or two of the new damage types: Cleave, Rend, and Magic.

Sharp : Cleave damage

Pierce : Cleave/Rend damage

Blunt : Rend damage

Ignite : Cleave/Magic damage

Frost : Rend/Magic damage

Elec: Magic damage

Instead of random flat reduction values and blocking, each piece of Armor provides a multiplier damage resist to Cleave, Rend, and Magic. When an attack targets a body part, the multiplier of the armor covering that body part is used.

This increases the importance of targeting weak armors, and getting full coverage on your character when going for heavy armor builds. When displaying attacks, the armor will be factored in to the damage displayed, so don't worry about checking every enemy armor piece's CRM multiplier!

This rework improves magic's parity with physical damage- materials have a magic damage multiplier, making a gold weapon a better 'casting weapon' than a steel one.

It also increases defense consistency (no more random armor rolls) and smooths out leveled oddness (damage % reduction is the same for low damage attacks and high damage attacks now) from damage.

Attributes

Strength: Increases HP Mult, Rend damage, and Rend Armor.

Dexterity: Increases Dodge Mult, Cleave damage, and Cleave Armor.

Clarity: Increases Aim Mult, Magic damage, and Magic Armor.

Skill Stances

Now use weapon level instead of scaling off of Attributes, in addition to the aforementioned material multipliers, further increasing magic's parity with normal attacks. Additionally, rider effects were removed and damage values were rebalanced to weapon attack amounts.

Gear

Materials

Materials have different values under the CRM system than they had under the SBP system. Expect different stats, although material tiering remains similar. These stats (especially the offensive ones) are likely to get changed further in the future.

Added Slate, Granite, Marble, and Jade.

On-Hit Enchantments

Keen was combined with all other on-hit enchantments, which now add a bonus wound of their type, and their damage multiplier(s) corresponds to the one/two damage types of their wound type.

Weapons

Added Staff, a weapon with Rend (Blunt) attacks with skill stance choice conversions.

The weapon glossary has been greatly improved, showing types, qualities, and materials.

Rare Qualities

Refined : On Impact: Deal 10% bonus Damage.

Balanced : Attack: .9x time taken.

Keen: On Impact: Bonus Wound.

All Qualities

Accurate : Attack: Flat +%.10 accuracy bonus to attacks after all modifiers.

Flexible : Attack: +1 attack choice.

Sudden : Attack 50% of warmup moved to cooldown.

Ripping : Attack: 1.2x base BodyDam.

Serrated : Attack: 1.25x Bleed applied.

Conduit : Attack: +1 attack choice as a skill attack.

Destructive : On Impact: 1/3rd of percent HP damage as Burn.

Block : On Impact: Gain Parry.

Combo : On Impact: Inflict Shaky.

Reliable : On Miss: Deal 10% Damage. Does not activate on Fumble.

Carrythrough : On Miss: Your next attack is 20% quicker.

Rebound : On Miss: Gain Advantage.

Pinpoint : On Impact Crit: Deal 10% bonus Damage.

Penetrative : On Impact Crit: 5% Burn.

Sharp : On Impact Crit: Bonus Sharp Wound.

Heavy : On Impact Crit: Bonus Blunt Wound.

Jagged: On Impact Crit: Bonus Pierce Wound.

Armor

Added Raw armor, representing unrefined metals and rocks in a rough armor shape.

Armor dodge penalty is applied per armor instead of the average of all your armors. Individual penalties have been lowered to compensate.

The armor glossary has been greatly improved, showing armor styles, traits, and materials.

All Traits

Qual: Displace : Defend: +0.02 flat Dodge roll.

Qual: Sturdy : Burn: 1/2th taken.

Flaw: Stiff : Defend: -0.02 flat Dodge roll.

Flaw: Fragile : Burn: 2x taken.

Qual: Protect : On BodyDam: 0.8x taken on covered body part.

Flaw: Fragment : On BodyDam: 1.25x taken on covered body part.

Qual: Soothe : +3% health multiplier.

Qual: Deflect : +3% additive chance to resist Wounds.

Qual: Reliable : Minimum Repair: 50%.

Qual: Padded : Battle Start: Gain Padded.

Qual: Refined : Battle Start: +10% Repair.

Qual: Regrowing : Turn End: +4% Repair, up to 100%.

Qual: Block : On Take Impact: Gain Parry.

Qual: Harden : On Take Impact: +10% Repair.

Flaw: Tearable : On Take Impact: 10% Burn.

Qual: Sticky : On Take Impact: 2 Slow to attacker.

Qual: Jam: On Take Impact: Inflict Disarmed to attacker.

Potions

Haste , Hearty (buffed): 5% -> 10%.

Forged (changed): +10% armor condition at battle start. On defend: repair 10% of damaged armor.

Reactive Eyes (formerly Reactive Aim): On Miss or Dodge: Gain Advantage.

Telescopic (changed): Flat +0.2 accuracy bonus.

Classless Changes

Mechanics

Feat Rerolls (formerly Feat Picks)

Feat choices are saved each level, allowing you to back out and decide later after viewing them. All Feat Picks are now Feat Rerolls, allowing you to get a new set of Feat choices. Rerolling also loosens the restrictions on what Archetypes can be offered.

Temp HP (New)

Temp HP is a new defensive mechanic that takes damage in place of your permanent HP. When applied, it is multiplied by your Health Multiplier. It decays by half after each action the character takes.

Bloodied (New)

Bloodied is a new tie-in mechanic. When dropping to or below 50% Max HP for the first time each battle, after defending against an attack, a character gains the Bloodied Effect. Some abilities activate when you gain this effect, and other abilities activate only on characters with the effect active, but it does nothing on it's own other than indicate a character has been reduced to half HP. Healing above 50% Max HP does not remove the Bloodied Effect.

Miasma (Changed)

Miasma is now a buff applied to the user instead of a debuff applied to the opponents. It enables skills and has no base effect. One stack is removed after every completed action.

Skills

Rune Smith : Removed, made base feature.

Big Bag : Removed, made base feature.

Armor Mage : Removed.

Toxic Brews : Buffed to negate Curse penalty when active instead of only halving it.

Living Armor : On Take Impact: +4% Repair.

Armor Crunch : On Take Impact: Gain Rush. When Rushing: On Impact: Burn 2% multiplied by your Rush count.

Sterner Stuff : On Death from above 25% MHP: Survive at 5% MHP.

Raw Guts : 50% of healing over cap is converted into TempHP.

Battle Rally (formerly Glancing Blow ): On Bloodied: Haste 30.

Resurgent Blood (formerly Life Mage ): While Bloodied: +20% Heal received.

Call of Glory (formerly Armor Heart ): On Bloodied: +10% LHP as TempHP, +10% Repair.

Meat Shield (formerly Bulk ): Battle Start: +10% LHP as TempHP.

Weapon Tuning (new): +20% damage on first attack set in battle.

Desperation (new): While Bloodied: On Take Impact: Gain Advantage.

Sucker Punch : On Impact: Slow target's next action by 2% of your attack's total time.

Blood For Blood (new): On Bloodied: +10% and +1 choice on your next attack set.

Weeping Wounds (new): While Blooded: On Take Impact: Bleed to attacker.

Fever Strike : While Miasma: 1.5x Attack Body Condition Damage. Grants the Imbue Fever tactic. (Tactic: On use: +3 Miasma. Next Attack: +30% damage as Magic damage, 1.2x Hit Mult.)

Putrid Armor (split from Mesmer Armor ): While Miasma: On Take Impact: gain Padded. Grants the Putrid Armor tactic. (Tactic: On Use: +3 Miasma, +50% Repair.)

Fetid Fumes : On Bloodied: +2 Miasma. While Miasma: Attackers suffer a -10% hit roll.

Foul Aroma (split from Mesmer Armor ): Battle Start: +1 Miasma. While Miasma: On Dodge: Apply Confused to attacker.

Spell Parry (new): On Miss with Skill Attack: +1 Parry.

Weave Shield (new): On alternating Skill and Normal Attacks: +3% LHP as TempHP.

Wizard Ward (new): On Crit with Skill Attack: +1 Insulate. Grants the Wizard Ward tactic. (+3 Insulate, use Magic damage multiplier to make TempHp.) [Insulate blocks one Wound per stack, and a stack is lost at the start of every attack they make.]

Archetypes

Rune Blade : Removed Rune Smith (deleted), added Weapon Tuning, Elementalist.

Fighting Fury : Lost Bulk (changed), gained Desperation.

Comestible Critic: Removed Big Bag (deleted).

Feats

Heavyweight : Removed Big Bag (deleted).

Fleshwearer (formerly Armorpainter ): Lost Armor Mage (deleted) and Mesmer Armor (split), gained Meat Shield and Putrid Armor.

Unbreakable : Lost Indomitable Spirit (deleted), gained Battle Rally.

Witchy : Lost Potion Chugger, gained Foul Aroma.

Vengeful (new): Grants Blood for Blood, Battle Rally, and Desperation.

Effigy (new): Grants Weeping Wounds, Fetid Fumes, and Stall.

Warder (new): Grants Spell Parry and Wizard Ward.

Dancer (new): Grants Spell Parry, Speed Dodge, and Plot Armor.

Spellblade (new): Grants Weave Shield.

Perks

Pulsing Veins (new): Grants Resurgent Blood and Blood Rush.

Crimson Contact (new): Grants Open Vein and Blood Drinker.

Forest Cultist (new): Grants Potion Chugger.

Exploration

Shrines and Forces

Formerly known as Altar, Shrines have all the same functions in addition to serving as a quest board. Quests from Shrines give Force Relations instead of material rewards. Forces and Cults have been unified, adding a Blood Force and a Forest Cult. The Forest Cultist perk is obtainable from the Dryad quest in Forests. A Blood Shrine is present at the very end of Greap as a placeholder.

New Persons

Gem Golems are equipped with Gem Armor and drop the Gems they are made of.

Stone Golems are equipped with Raw metal/stone Armor and drop Eon Cores.

Wood Golems are equipped with Grown Wood Armor and drop Heartwood.

Nodes

Added disguised Gem Golems to Dungeons, Beaches, Caves, and Mines.

Added Stone Golems to Caves. They also appear in Caves and Mines, disguised.

Added Shallow Grave with skeleton to Groves.

Mines and Hellevators can spawn Caves.

Witch Huts

Stone and Wooden Golems join Flesh Golems as transmutations.

Telescopic potions require Sinews instead of Bat Wings.

Potions with no randomness are known to you upon creation.

Quests and Bumpers

Added Undead (vampires, skeletons), Fell (fell reavers, flesh golems), and Primal (ents, gem/stone/wood golems) cleanse quests.

Added Wood Golem road events.

Added Nymph and Cultist quest events.

Shrines have their own Fetch quest flavor.

