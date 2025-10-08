Update 0.1.4
Added Level 16 "Mental Asylum", and it's corresponding achievement.
Added Level ! "Run For Your Life", and it's corresponding achievement.
Level 15 now transitions to Level 16.
Fixed Level transition for levels 13 and 14 when exiting Level Fun. You will now be taken back to the previous level when exiting Level Fun.
Added red balloon to level 15.
Added missing screen damage effect to levels 13,14,15
Minor screen effect changes.
Known Bugs:
Sound is not turned off when turning sound off in the pause menu.
Display options menu requires clicking twice to activate/deactivate the first time.
Display changes revert back to default on any level load.
Known Issues:
The exe file is not signed, so Microsoft and antivirus software do not like it.
Requires Microsoft Edge Webview2 to run the game, which comes packed in the game file folder.
Your Windows PC should have it already installed unless Microsoft Edge was uninstalled,
or never installed.
Steam Overlay is not compatible with the Construct 3 engine when exporting with webview2, but
achievements still work as intended, just not shown in-game.
Changed files in this update