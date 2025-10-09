 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Megabonk Destiny 2 Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 6 Deadlock Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20311588 Edited 9 October 2025 – 01:06:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotfix: v1.0.2


Fixes/Changes:

  • Fixed an issue with Steam Achievements not updating
  • Fixed an issue with Steam Cloud Saving and Overlay not working


Don't forget to join us on our Discord where you can chat with other fans and the devs!

Changed files in this update

Windows Hotel Magnate Content Depot 832361
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link