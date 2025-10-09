Hotfix: v1.0.2
Fixes/Changes:
- Fixed an issue with Steam Achievements not updating
- Fixed an issue with Steam Cloud Saving and Overlay not working
Don't forget to join us on our Discord where you can chat with other fans and the devs!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update