Bugfixes
- An issue where tiles would try to spread to nearby tiles but fail and cause the game to not be progressable was resolved
- An issue where the game would stop progressing when a tool tried to check a tile that was just changed by an effect after being placed was resolved
Balance Changes
- Swamp gained the "Blue" tag
- Stomping grounds lost the subtle "empty" tag, meaning it should no longer be replaced by spreading tile effects, unless they're imposing on its still-existing "dangerous" tag
Thanks for playing, caravaneers, and have fun!
