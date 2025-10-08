An issue where tiles would try to spread to nearby tiles but fail and cause the game to not be progressable was resolved



An issue where the game would stop progressing when a tool tried to check a tile that was just changed by an effect after being placed was resolved



Swamp gained the "Blue" tag



Stomping grounds lost the subtle "empty" tag, meaning it should no longer be replaced by spreading tile effects, unless they're imposing on its still-existing "dangerous" tag



A few more quick bugfixes and small balance changes for issues found thanks to you reliable players : )Thanks for playing, caravaneers, and have fun!