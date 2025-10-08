 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20311580 Edited 8 October 2025 – 23:46:27 UTC by Wendy Share
A few more quick bugfixes and small balance changes for issues found thanks to you reliable players : )
Bugfixes
  • An issue where tiles would try to spread to nearby tiles but fail and cause the game to not be progressable was resolved
  • An issue where the game would stop progressing when a tool tried to check a tile that was just changed by an effect after being placed was resolved

Balance Changes
  • Swamp gained the "Blue" tag
  • Stomping grounds lost the subtle "empty" tag, meaning it should no longer be replaced by spreading tile effects, unless they're imposing on its still-existing "dangerous" tag


Thanks for playing, caravaneers, and have fun!

