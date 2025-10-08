 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20311559
Update notes via Steam Community
V 13.3.4
*******
Button to collapse and pause application on Android
Fixed timers for pet revive and daily quests in some regions
Small fixes and improvements

Full change log
https://blockstory.net/change-log/

Changed files in this update

Windows Block Story Depot 270111
