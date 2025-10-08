V 13.3.4
*******
Button to collapse and pause application on Android
Fixed timers for pet revive and daily quests in some regions
Small fixes and improvements
Full change log
https://blockstory.net/change-log/
Update to version 13.3.4
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Block Story Depot 270111
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update