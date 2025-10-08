A small patch for today, enjoy!

Skaldsong 1.3.7:

=========

- Added Undo button to revert to before your last action. (Only goes back one!)

- Added timed autosave (on top of all the others... By default is on and happens every 30 minutes)

- Added placeholders in the chat box for soon features...

- Fixed a rare UI crash.

- Fixed estimated token button being broken due to recent changes.

- Fixed a bug where chat wouldn't work in the Star Vipers campaign.

- Fixed: You can now use decimals in the weight field for items.