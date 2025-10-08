 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Megabonk Counter-Strike 2 Destiny 2 Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 October 2025 Build 20311392 Edited 8 October 2025 – 23:26:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A small patch for today, enjoy!

Skaldsong 1.3.7:

=========

- Added Undo button to revert to before your last action. (Only goes back one!)

- Added timed autosave (on top of all the others... By default is on and happens every 30 minutes)

- Added placeholders in the chat box for soon features...

- Fixed a rare UI crash.

- Fixed estimated token button being broken due to recent changes.

- Fixed a bug where chat wouldn't work in the Star Vipers campaign.

- Fixed: You can now use decimals in the weight field for items.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3808551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link