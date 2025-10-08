 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20311316
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Crash fixes
  • Fix lack of soundscape
  • Fix construction of a door sometimes removing the closest one
  • Small Early Access menu changes
  • Fix bandages being shown as a treatment for burns
  • Fix not being able to remove stuff from a furnace/forge/kiln
  • Fix zombies getting caught on furniture excessively
  • Make UC consumption interval a setting
  • Fix not loading into save games while sitting
  • Some code cleanup
  • Fix UC requirements in construction menu not displaying the correct interval
  • Fix window snaps on the bar and grill
  • Fix rare crash on tutorial
  • Fix car alarms starting immediately
  • Offset the moon phase slightly
  • Main menu news formatting fixes
  • Fix death loot bags colliding with some stuff
  • Add Remove All Death Loot Bags button to admin menu
  • Increase built fluid barrel capacity & remove initial water from it
  • Fix tobacco shelf not being wireable
  • Fix pistol suppressor not having functionality on Fifty-Seven
  • Fix some bizarre issues with match item appearing lit
  • Fix not being able to turn on coffee makers

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1857952
