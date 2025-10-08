- Crash fixes
- Fix lack of soundscape
- Fix construction of a door sometimes removing the closest one
- Small Early Access menu changes
- Fix bandages being shown as a treatment for burns
- Fix not being able to remove stuff from a furnace/forge/kiln
- Fix zombies getting caught on furniture excessively
- Make UC consumption interval a setting
- Fix not loading into save games while sitting
- Some code cleanup
- Fix UC requirements in construction menu not displaying the correct interval
- Fix window snaps on the bar and grill
- Fix rare crash on tutorial
- Fix car alarms starting immediately
- Offset the moon phase slightly
- Main menu news formatting fixes
- Fix death loot bags colliding with some stuff
- Add Remove All Death Loot Bags button to admin menu
- Increase built fluid barrel capacity & remove initial water from it
- Fix tobacco shelf not being wireable
- Fix pistol suppressor not having functionality on Fifty-Seven
- Fix some bizarre issues with match item appearing lit
- Fix not being able to turn on coffee makers
VEIN 0.021 Hotfix 2
