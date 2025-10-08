Fixing a bug that slipped through the cracks during the Tied Together Pigeons update
-Fixed a bug where the lighting was off in Icedrift after doing a certain amount of quests on your final day in the kingdoms
-Updated the credits for to Tied Together Pigeons update (funny, we never realized it wasn't updated until after the update dropped. It's fixed now to reflect the update!)
Bug fixes
