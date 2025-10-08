 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20311295 Edited 8 October 2025 – 23:46:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixing a bug that slipped through the cracks during the Tied Together Pigeons update

-Fixed a bug where the lighting was off in Icedrift after doing a certain amount of quests on your final day in the kingdoms

-Updated the credits for to Tied Together Pigeons update (funny, we never realized it wasn't updated until after the update dropped. It's fixed now to reflect the update!)

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2944091
