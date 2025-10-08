 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20311094 Edited 8 October 2025 – 23:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Significantly optimized performance to accommodate the Game Speed Shifter DLC.

  • Adjusted the recoil effect of the Barrett machine gun so that only the first three enemies hit will experience the knockback effect, while the penetration capability remains unchanged. This adjustment effectively enhances the Barrett's ability to concentrate fire, preventing the issue of monsters being scattered due to knockback.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3376851
