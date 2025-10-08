Significantly optimized performance to accommodate the Game Speed Shifter DLC.
Adjusted the recoil effect of the Barrett machine gun so that only the first three enemies hit will experience the knockback effect, while the penetration capability remains unchanged. This adjustment effectively enhances the Barrett's ability to concentrate fire, preventing the issue of monsters being scattered due to knockback.
