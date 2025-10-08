 Skip to content
Major 8 October 2025 Build 20311014 Edited 8 October 2025 – 23:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Town map changed to Island map.

Forest map is now longer.

Pizza&tables got small adjustments.

Also now for QOL Feature , the ui on dreams menu shows the last loaded map when you go back to the lobby.

Changed files in this update

