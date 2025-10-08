 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20310747 Edited 8 October 2025 – 23:09:13 UTC
Welcome to 9.9.

Patch Notes:

  • Remastered the Story Mode menu.

  • Fixed Credits not disabling the main menu and main music.

  • Fixed a couple of bugs.

  • Added Halloween decorations across the sandbox maps.

  • Fixed some bugs with OpenXR

  • Upgraded to Unity 6.2.6

