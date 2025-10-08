Welcome to 9.9.
Patch Notes:
Remastered the Story Mode menu.
Fixed Credits not disabling the main menu and main music.
Fixed a couple of bugs.
Added Halloween decorations across the sandbox maps.
Fixed some bugs with OpenXR
Upgraded to Unity 6.2.6
