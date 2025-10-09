1) I’ve released a bonus DLC — dedicated to IRON DISCO, CODE: PANDORA, and CODE: PANDORA 2.

This pack includes cut-scenes and synthwave tracks from my previous titles. All videos have been upgraded to Ultra HD.

Where to find it: check the Bonus Package folder inside your game directory.

DLC Contents

Video:

Cyber Skull.mp4 — IRON DISCO

Dr_Lee Transfiguration.mp4 — IRON DISCO

Living dark gate.mp4 — IRON DISCO

Venom.mp4 — CODE: PANDORA 1

Alien inside.mp4 — CODE: PANDORA 1

NeuroNetwork.mp4 — CODE: PANDORA 1

Robotronik.mp4 — CODE: PANDORA 1

Shagreen.mp4 — CODE: PANDORA 1

Captain Seraph.mp4 — CODE: PANDORA 2

No hope for the future.mp4 — CODE: PANDORA 2

Robot of love.mp4 — CODE: PANDORA 2

iris.mp4 — CODE: PANDORA 2

Sound:

CP_Inferno theme.mp3 — CODE: PANDORA 1

CP_Neiro Trance.mp3 — CODE: PANDORA 1

CP_Robots theme.mp3 — CODE: PANDORA 1

CP_Venom Theme.mp3 — CODE: PANDORA 1

CP2_Dark space .mp3 — CODE: PANDORA 2

CP2_Dark Theme Code Pandora.mp3 — CODE: PANDORA 2

CP2_Galactic Travel.mp3 — CODE: PANDORA 2

CP2_Gloomy synthwave.mp3 — CODE: PANDORA 2

CP2_Intro code pandora.mp3 — CODE: PANDORA 2

CP2_No hope for the future.mp3 — CODE: PANDORA 2

CP2_World of forests and moss.mp3 — CODE: PANDORA 2

CP_Alien Theme.mp3 — CODE: PANDORA 1

2) Gameplay adjustments.

I slightly tweaked the terror branch in a few of the most difficult places

What’s next.

Steam Trading Cards

Preparing a gameplay DLC — more details soon!

