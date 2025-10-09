 Skip to content
Major 9 October 2025 Build 20310652 Edited 10 October 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC
Update notes via Steam Community

1) I’ve released a bonus DLC — dedicated to IRON DISCO, CODE: PANDORA, and CODE: PANDORA 2.
This pack includes cut-scenes and synthwave tracks from my previous titles. All videos have been upgraded to Ultra HD.
Where to find it: check the Bonus Package folder inside your game directory.

DLC Contents

Video:

  • Cyber Skull.mp4 — IRON DISCO

  • Dr_Lee Transfiguration.mp4 — IRON DISCO

  • Living dark gate.mp4 — IRON DISCO

  • Venom.mp4 — CODE: PANDORA 1

  • Alien inside.mp4 — CODE: PANDORA 1

  • NeuroNetwork.mp4 — CODE: PANDORA 1

  • Robotronik.mp4 — CODE: PANDORA 1

  • Shagreen.mp4 — CODE: PANDORA 1

  • Captain Seraph.mp4 — CODE: PANDORA 2

  • No hope for the future.mp4 — CODE: PANDORA 2

  • Robot of love.mp4 — CODE: PANDORA 2

  • iris.mp4 — CODE: PANDORA 2

Sound:

  • CP_Inferno theme.mp3 — CODE: PANDORA 1

  • CP_Neiro Trance.mp3 — CODE: PANDORA 1

  • CP_Robots theme.mp3 — CODE: PANDORA 1

  • CP_Venom Theme.mp3 — CODE: PANDORA 1

  • CP2_Dark space .mp3 — CODE: PANDORA 2

  • CP2_Dark Theme Code Pandora.mp3 — CODE: PANDORA 2

  • CP2_Galactic Travel.mp3 — CODE: PANDORA 2

  • CP2_Gloomy synthwave.mp3 — CODE: PANDORA 2

  • CP2_Intro code pandora.mp3 — CODE: PANDORA 2

  • CP2_No hope for the future.mp3 — CODE: PANDORA 2

  • CP2_World of forests and moss.mp3 — CODE: PANDORA 2

  • CP_Alien Theme.mp3 — CODE: PANDORA 1

2) Gameplay adjustments.
I slightly tweaked the terror branch in a few of the most difficult places

What’s next.
Steam Trading Cards
Preparing a gameplay DLC — more details soon!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3758431
  • Loading history…
