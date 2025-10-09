1) I’ve released a bonus DLC — dedicated to IRON DISCO, CODE: PANDORA, and CODE: PANDORA 2.
This pack includes cut-scenes and synthwave tracks from my previous titles. All videos have been upgraded to Ultra HD.
Where to find it: check the Bonus Package folder inside your game directory.
DLC Contents
Video:
Cyber Skull.mp4 — IRON DISCO
Dr_Lee Transfiguration.mp4 — IRON DISCO
Living dark gate.mp4 — IRON DISCO
Venom.mp4 — CODE: PANDORA 1
Alien inside.mp4 — CODE: PANDORA 1
NeuroNetwork.mp4 — CODE: PANDORA 1
Robotronik.mp4 — CODE: PANDORA 1
Shagreen.mp4 — CODE: PANDORA 1
Captain Seraph.mp4 — CODE: PANDORA 2
No hope for the future.mp4 — CODE: PANDORA 2
Robot of love.mp4 — CODE: PANDORA 2
iris.mp4 — CODE: PANDORA 2
Sound:
CP_Inferno theme.mp3 — CODE: PANDORA 1
CP_Neiro Trance.mp3 — CODE: PANDORA 1
CP_Robots theme.mp3 — CODE: PANDORA 1
CP_Venom Theme.mp3 — CODE: PANDORA 1
CP2_Dark space .mp3 — CODE: PANDORA 2
CP2_Dark Theme Code Pandora.mp3 — CODE: PANDORA 2
CP2_Galactic Travel.mp3 — CODE: PANDORA 2
CP2_Gloomy synthwave.mp3 — CODE: PANDORA 2
CP2_Intro code pandora.mp3 — CODE: PANDORA 2
CP2_No hope for the future.mp3 — CODE: PANDORA 2
CP2_World of forests and moss.mp3 — CODE: PANDORA 2
CP_Alien Theme.mp3 — CODE: PANDORA 1
2) Gameplay adjustments.
I slightly tweaked the terror branch in a few of the most difficult places
What’s next.
Steam Trading Cards
Preparing a gameplay DLC — more details soon!
Changed files in this update