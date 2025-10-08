Hey everyone!



Unity informed me there was a security vulnerability identified in the Unity version we're using to build Knights of the Exploding Table. This oversight has since been patched, but the game needed to be rebuilt with it. So here it is, Knights of the Exploding Table, now with fewer security vulnerabilities!



In addition to that, this build also has new battle music, composed by Peter Borgese! The tracks are epic; give them a listen!



You'll also find this build to have:



- Improved wall-camera interactions

- Patched floor to bomb-jump exploit

- Improved Enemy movement to be less jittery



We're making progress on the second world, Purple Cave. We have 2 stages done, and 2 are about half-way through development. You can even see a preview of the first Purple Cave Stage in the opening scene now!



Thanks for reading,



- Grand Hawk