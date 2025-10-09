 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20310575 Edited 9 October 2025 – 03:59:13 UTC
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello there, fellow Tiny Terrace enjoyers! 🌿🌱🌞

Sorry, this took so long. I was pretty slow on working on this stuff, but this update fixes the Hats, and adds a recipe book to make it a little easier to figure out how to make certain required products. Here is the list of changes.

(as of v0.90.741.8321)

🔨Here are some things that I have added/fixed/changed.

  • Added a Recipe Book

  • Added the ability to open recipe of a produced item from the progress goal.

  • Added the ability to find recipes related to raw items from the journal.

  • Added an infinite produce button to the Juice Barrel & Cooking Pot building.

  • Added a recipe selection grid that can be opened by clicking the output item, or the arrow at the top of the UI for the Juice Barrel & Cooking Pot.

  • Added a visual top part to the map.

  • Added some missing translations

  • Did some tiny visual fixes

  • Removed some stuff impacting performance

  • Changed the selling price of tree taps.

  • Fixed the Egg delivery fellas in the River.

  • Fixed hover plant details not popping up after tabbing out.

  • ​Fixed remaining Auto-Seeder issues. (First load can still have the problem of Auto-Seeders disappearing, because that was a saving issue, but after first load and save in this patch, they shouldn't disappear anymore.)

  • Fixed Hat Equipping/Saving

  • Fixed scaling issues of items held by fellas.

  • Fixed Beehive issue.

  • Fixed some issues with the building move grid visual issues.

  • Fixed some translations

  • Fixed search allowing for camera move if WASD buttons happen to get typed.

  • Fixed some controls.

  • Fixed Tree Taps in inventory not being used first when trying to place a new one.

(?) = possible fix

📃Known Issues:

  • Loading back in sometimes malfunctions, causing a clearing of some amount of your farm. (possibly fixed)

  • Strange visuals with the fellas after a while of playing.

  • (?) Performance degrades over time [Probably because of memory leaks(but currently unsure)]

  • Crashes sometimes [Also probably because of memory leaks(but currently unsure)]

  • Various visual issues

  • Cooking Pot uses wrong sounds

Thanks for checking out the game! :D


I think the next update will be the start of the new content(unless I've introduced a lot of unknown bugs this update), the new content update will probably be labeled as v0.91 or v0.92.

The Underground: I showed this off a little bit ago on my YouTube, but this will be the main addition of that (v0.91-2) content update.

I'm not sure how long this update will take, because there are some visual problems I haven't figured out, ideally, only a month. But yeah, we shall see :D



Try out the game if you haven't :)


There is also a mobile version. 📱

If you want to check it out, here's the link:
iOS: Tiny Terraces on iOS Android: Tiny Terraces on Android

*Note that these updates are delayed for mobile by a day or two, because they must get approval from Apple & Google before going live.

