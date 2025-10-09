Hello there, fellow Tiny Terrace enjoyers! 🌿🌱🌞



Sorry, this took so long. I was pretty slow on working on this stuff, but this update fixes the Hats, and adds a recipe book to make it a little easier to figure out how to make certain required products. Here is the list of changes.

(as of v0.90.741.8321)

🔨Here are some things that I have added/fixed/changed.

Added a Recipe Book

Added the ability to open recipe of a produced item from the progress goal.

Added the ability to find recipes related to raw items from the journal.

Added an infinite produce button to the Juice Barrel & Cooking Pot building.

Added a recipe selection grid that can be opened by clicking the output item, or the arrow at the top of the UI for the Juice Barrel & Cooking Pot.

Added a visual top part to the map.

Added some missing translations

Did some tiny visual fixes

Removed some stuff impacting performance

Changed the selling price of tree taps.

Fixed the Egg delivery fellas in the River.

Fixed hover plant details not popping up after tabbing out.

​Fixed remaining Auto-Seeder issues. (First load can still have the problem of Auto-Seeders disappearing, because that was a saving issue, but after first load and save in this patch, they shouldn't disappear anymore.)

Fixed Hat Equipping/Saving

Fixed scaling issues of items held by fellas.

Fixed Beehive issue.

Fixed some issues with the building move grid visual issues.

Fixed some translations

Fixed search allowing for camera move if WASD buttons happen to get typed.

Fixed some controls.

Fixed Tree Taps in inventory not being used first when trying to place a new one.

(?) = possible fix

📃Known Issues:

Loading back in sometimes malfunctions, causing a clearing of some amount of your farm. (possibly fixed)

Strange visuals with the fellas after a while of playing.

(?) Performance degrades over time [Probably because of memory leaks(but currently unsure)]

Crashes sometimes [Also probably because of memory leaks(but currently unsure)]

Various visual issues

Cooking Pot uses wrong sounds

Thanks for checking out the game! :D



I think the next update will be the start of the new content(unless I've introduced a lot of unknown bugs this update), the new content update will probably be labeled as v0.91 or v0.92.

The Underground: I showed this off a little bit ago on my YouTube, but this will be the main addition of that (v0.91-2) content update.

I'm not sure how long this update will take, because there are some visual problems I haven't figured out, ideally, only a month. But yeah, we shall see :D





Try out the game if you haven't :)



There is also a mobile version. 📱

If you want to check it out, here's the link:

iOS: Tiny Terraces on iOS Android: Tiny Terraces on Android



*Note that these updates are delayed for mobile by a day or two, because they must get approval from Apple & Google before going live.