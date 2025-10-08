 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Megabonk Destiny 2 Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 October 2025 Build 20310458 Edited 8 October 2025 – 22:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey!

While implementing the save system for Flufftopia, I noticed that I was doing it completely wrong. This is pretty much the same save system that I used since Bring Back The Sun. I always had a hunch that it was inefficient but it worked, soo ...

Anyways, I decided to test it and the game didn't save every value once as it should but every value as often as the total number of values. Fight in the Arena has 34 values that are saved and these values were saved 34 times. Now it only saves the values one time. The same applied to loading. Thanks to extremely fast CPUs and SSDs this wasn't really noticed but still it's better to have it fixed.

I started this update a couple of weeks ago and had some minor things fixed and put it aside to work on Flufftopia, but with these changes to saving and loading I think it's worthwhile to release it now.

Cheers

Daniel

Full Changelog

- Added an English sentence

- Added a German sentence

- Changed the wording of two English sentences

- Changed the wording of a German sentence

- Removed a German word

- Improved the performance of saving and loading a lot

- Additional very minor code improvements

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bit Depot 2308851
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 2308852
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link