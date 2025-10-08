Hey!

While implementing the save system for Flufftopia, I noticed that I was doing it completely wrong. This is pretty much the same save system that I used since Bring Back The Sun. I always had a hunch that it was inefficient but it worked, soo ...

Anyways, I decided to test it and the game didn't save every value once as it should but every value as often as the total number of values. Fight in the Arena has 34 values that are saved and these values were saved 34 times. Now it only saves the values one time. The same applied to loading. Thanks to extremely fast CPUs and SSDs this wasn't really noticed but still it's better to have it fixed.

I started this update a couple of weeks ago and had some minor things fixed and put it aside to work on Flufftopia, but with these changes to saving and loading I think it's worthwhile to release it now.

Cheers

Daniel

Full Changelog

- Added an English sentence

- Added a German sentence

- Changed the wording of two English sentences

- Changed the wording of a German sentence

- Removed a German word

- Improved the performance of saving and loading a lot

- Additional very minor code improvements