Build 12

This update introduces a new system for picking up objects, knowing what is on the ground, switching equipment with useful informations on items, and fast access for eating food, drinking potions and using scrolls. The Eternal Arena and Skill system have been improved.

Skills are now triggered by key combinations and can be unlocked when level up.

New Pick Up / Switch / Drop / Use system :

Items Overlay :

New inventory :

Additions :

New Pickup, Switch and Quick Use system

New skills and revamped skill use

Inventory has been improved, now displaying equipment, more stats and informations

Quest system improved with objectives displayed on UI and path to location on the map

New formation system for allies, will be further improved

Items Overlay added to easily display what's on the group to pick up

Important locations like Arena and shops can be displayed using the Items Overlay

Controls option screen improved

Tutorial slightly modified to include the changes

Gameplay Balance :

Attack Level is now used for interrupting enemy attacks and guard break

New skills make combat more daring and dynamic

Combo is now a skill to learn

Masters temporary turned to sellswords because of changes in Skill system until further use

Fixes :