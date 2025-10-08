Build 12
This update introduces a new system for picking up objects, knowing what is on the ground, switching equipment with useful informations on items, and fast access for eating food, drinking potions and using scrolls. The Eternal Arena and Skill system have been improved.
Skills are now triggered by key combinations and can be unlocked when level up.
New Pick Up / Switch / Drop / Use system :
Items Overlay :
New inventory :
Additions :
New Pickup, Switch and Quick Use system
New skills and revamped skill use
Inventory has been improved, now displaying equipment, more stats and informations
Quest system improved with objectives displayed on UI and path to location on the map
New formation system for allies, will be further improved
Items Overlay added to easily display what's on the group to pick up
Important locations like Arena and shops can be displayed using the Items Overlay
Controls option screen improved
Tutorial slightly modified to include the changes
Gameplay Balance :
Attack Level is now used for interrupting enemy attacks and guard break
New skills make combat more daring and dynamic
Combo is now a skill to learn
Masters temporary turned to sellswords because of changes in Skill system until further use
Fixes :
Entering name glitch in main menu fixes
Various minor bugs fixed for quests
Changed files in this update