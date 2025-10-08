 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20310248 Edited 8 October 2025 – 21:39:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Startron v0.145 has been released!

Tweaks & updates
  • Tidied up the bird icon in the cosmic database
  • Tidied up the parts door texture
  • Bounty transmissions come from the Vectron at the admin desk now
  • Expanded the status for plants and seeds to show whether they're planted and/or lithrated
  • Returned the Spacejack cards to the deck when they're being shuffled
  • Prevented destroying station plasnon cannons without explosives
  • Grog planets now generate with science ratings
  • Added a Vsync option to the Unity emulator
  • Updated to a more secure Unity version


Bugs fixed in this version
  • Fixed not turning the player to face a shop if they're on the right waypoint but facing the wrong way
  • Fixed not being able to beam into seed trays
  • Fixed auroras drawing in front of entities and suns when viewed from the side
  • Fixed background planet vertical positions
  • Fixed missing beeps on tracking/untracking & installing addons
  • Fixed mining adding to the resource count on subsequent messages
  • Fixed crater edges being able to generate over superstructures
  • Fixed missing menu on offline energy funnel interface
  • Fixed vertical cosmos lines getting cut up
  • Fixed lots of issues and exploits around beaming up or deconstructing with a full cargo bay

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 662001
Linux Depot 662003
