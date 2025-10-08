Tweaks & updates
- Tidied up the bird icon in the cosmic database
- Tidied up the parts door texture
- Bounty transmissions come from the Vectron at the admin desk now
- Expanded the status for plants and seeds to show whether they're planted and/or lithrated
- Returned the Spacejack cards to the deck when they're being shuffled
- Prevented destroying station plasnon cannons without explosives
- Grog planets now generate with science ratings
- Added a Vsync option to the Unity emulator
- Updated to a more secure Unity version
Bugs fixed in this version
- Fixed not turning the player to face a shop if they're on the right waypoint but facing the wrong way
- Fixed not being able to beam into seed trays
- Fixed auroras drawing in front of entities and suns when viewed from the side
- Fixed background planet vertical positions
- Fixed missing beeps on tracking/untracking & installing addons
- Fixed mining adding to the resource count on subsequent messages
- Fixed crater edges being able to generate over superstructures
- Fixed missing menu on offline energy funnel interface
- Fixed vertical cosmos lines getting cut up
- Fixed lots of issues and exploits around beaming up or deconstructing with a full cargo bay
