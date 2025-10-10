 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20310219 Edited 10 October 2025 – 00:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
🕹️ The collection of classic mini games just got a new addition! Shooting has been added to Mini Games Retro 90s, bringing a brand-new gameplay style to the LCD console lineup.



🚀 In this new mini game, you control a small spaceship that must dodge enemy shots while firing back with precision. You can’t just shoot randomly — timing and positioning are everything! Wait for the enemy ship to align perfectly before taking the shot.

💡 Unlike other mini games in the collection, the S/S button — usually used to start or pause the game — now serves as your fire button. It might feel unusual at first, but that’s part of the charm: it recreates the thrill of discovering a new LCD console back in the ’90s, each with its own quirks and controls.

🔥 Shooting is fast-paced, intense, and a true test of reflexes. It perfectly balances action and nostalgia — another heartfelt tribute to the mini games that defined a generation.

🎮 Update your game and try it now!

