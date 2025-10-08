 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20310117
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve just released a patch that fixes an issue where certain stats were not increasing correctly when selected during level-up:
• Vitality now properly increases when chosen as a leveling stat.
• Physical Armor and Spell Armor now scale correctly when selected.

These fixes ensure your character progression reflects your stat choices as intended. Thank you for continuing to report issues and helping us improve the game!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2409581
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2409582
  • Loading history…
