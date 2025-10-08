We’ve just released a patch that fixes an issue where certain stats were not increasing correctly when selected during level-up:
• Vitality now properly increases when chosen as a leveling stat.
• Physical Armor and Spell Armor now scale correctly when selected.
These fixes ensure your character progression reflects your stat choices as intended. Thank you for continuing to report issues and helping us improve the game!
🛠️ Update Announcement
Update notes via Steam Community
