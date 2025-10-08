 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Megabonk Destiny 2 Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 October 2025 Build 20310041 Edited 8 October 2025 – 22:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added the 4th ability set.

    • Rimefang is a second sword that can be used in dual wielding attacks.

    • Flow Reversal is a strike technique that transfers Stance damage to the opponent based on your current stance bar.

  • Reworked charged kick.

  • Expanded the tutorial boss’s moveset.

  • Reworked the momentum system, movement should feel less slippery now. (Momentum still exists for some actions and when in the air, but instead of being on all the time it now only applies to those specific states).

  • Increased movement animation speed.

  • Fixed a bug with NPC placement

  • Rewrote most dialogue (Some content has been temporarily removed, but the overall story has not been changed)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3918271
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link