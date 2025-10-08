Added the 4th ability set.
Rimefang is a second sword that can be used in dual wielding attacks.
Flow Reversal is a strike technique that transfers Stance damage to the opponent based on your current stance bar.
Reworked charged kick.
Expanded the tutorial boss’s moveset.
Reworked the momentum system, movement should feel less slippery now. (Momentum still exists for some actions and when in the air, but instead of being on all the time it now only applies to those specific states).
Increased movement animation speed.
Fixed a bug with NPC placement
Rewrote most dialogue (Some content has been temporarily removed, but the overall story has not been changed)
Update 9/10/2025
