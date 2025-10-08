Added

- Added UI sound to spinboxes

- Horse ambience sounds on horse page

- Reset day amount to 365 days in Finance page



Improved

- Changed simulation sound time limit ranges

- Relative date to race registering

- Make CPU race registration staggered, to spread out more registration (this should prevent empty periods in races)

- Relative date to inbox

- Trying to fix issue, where if form would be single item, it would show e.g. 4.0 instead of 4



Fixed

- Tutorial now also blocks keyboard input

- Updates top UI after auto-registering for races

- Maybe fixed the looping tutorial

- When starting a new game, music now works immediately without having to go back to main menu and then back

- When first inbox item was race results the columns would get duplicated

- In race result email, show time consistent with other places

- When race ended, there was a lag spike that was caused by betting results being calculated, this is now fixed

- Bug where horses did not always birth foals

- Game would not load correctly in some scenarios, if you first loaded one game and then another, the second one would use wrong ID