Added
- Added UI sound to spinboxes
- Horse ambience sounds on horse page
- Reset day amount to 365 days in Finance page
Improved
- Changed simulation sound time limit ranges
- Relative date to race registering
- Make CPU race registration staggered, to spread out more registration (this should prevent empty periods in races)
- Relative date to inbox
- Trying to fix issue, where if form would be single item, it would show e.g. 4.0 instead of 4
Fixed
- Tutorial now also blocks keyboard input
- Updates top UI after auto-registering for races
- Maybe fixed the looping tutorial
- When starting a new game, music now works immediately without having to go back to main menu and then back
- When first inbox item was race results the columns would get duplicated
- In race result email, show time consistent with other places
- When race ended, there was a lag spike that was caused by betting results being calculated, this is now fixed
- Bug where horses did not always birth foals
- Game would not load correctly in some scenarios, if you first loaded one game and then another, the second one would use wrong ID
[0.5.0] - 2025-10-08
