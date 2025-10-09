Version 1.24 has been released!

This brings the game up to date with the newly released Android version, including some improvements to the level browser and a patch for a recently discovered vulnerability in the Unity Runtime.

Level Browser now highlights the level you are currently playing to avoid players getting lost and accidentally skipping levels.

Level Browser can now be closed by pressing Escape (or swiping right on touchscreen)

Level Browser background now scrolls more slowly so as to not be disorienting