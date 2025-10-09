 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20309860 Edited 9 October 2025 – 17:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.24 has been released!

This brings the game up to date with the newly released Android version, including some improvements to the level browser and a patch for a recently discovered vulnerability in the Unity Runtime.

Changes:

  • Level Browser now highlights the level you are currently playing to avoid players getting lost and accidentally skipping levels.

  • Level Browser can now be closed by pressing Escape (or swiping right on touchscreen)

  • Level Browser background now scrolls more slowly so as to not be disorienting

  • Unity runtime has been patched on Windows and MacOS to address a security vulnerability (CVE-2025-59489)

Changed files in this update

Windows Spring Falls Windows Depot 1040551
  • Loading history…
macOS Spring Falls Mac Depot 1040552
  • Loading history…
Linux Spring Falls Linux Depot 1040553
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link