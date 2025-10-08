 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20309859 Edited 8 October 2025 – 22:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello all, this is a small patch to fix a few issues.

  • Fixed some odd behaviors when picking up an item twice in a row with interaction speed set to "Instant"
  • Fixed first-person weapon models not using the FOV set in Options
  • Fixed some controller focus issues when opening a chest, pausing, and then alt+tabbing
  • Fixed some ceiling holes in one of the rooms

