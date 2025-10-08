- Fixed some odd behaviors when picking up an item twice in a row with interaction speed set to "Instant"
- Fixed first-person weapon models not using the FOV set in Options
- Fixed some controller focus issues when opening a chest, pausing, and then alt+tabbing
- Fixed some ceiling holes in one of the rooms
Update 10/8
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello all, this is a small patch to fix a few issues.
