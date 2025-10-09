The theme for this release was mostly tackling a lot of the frequently requested features the game has. Many of these ideas have came from the awesome folks in the game's Discord.

Added ability to book preshow and postshow segments - additional segments up to one hour combined can be added before and after the main show, which do not contribute to the main show's rating

Added (completely optional) Gemini AI integration in the form of an AI assistant, which knows your roster, most recent shows and storylines, and can help pitch booking ideas.

Added quick filter to Booking Screen to allow you to filter workers by their involvement in a storyline

Added option to remove workers from a storyline

Added brand exclusivity option to My Titles screen

Added ability to add a description to storylines, which can help the AI make suggestions for that storyline

Added option to "Make Special Episode" - allowing you to make a one-time edit to the thumbnail and event name for a recurring event. Perfect for special TV episodes like AEW's Winter is Coming.

Added filters for venue selector

Added search for gimmick list in the contract negotiation page

