 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20309854 Edited 9 October 2025 – 17:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The theme for this release was mostly tackling a lot of the frequently requested features the game has. Many of these ideas have came from the awesome folks in the game's Discord.

  • Added ability to book preshow and postshow segments - additional segments up to one hour combined can be added before and after the main show, which do not contribute to the main show's rating

  • Added (completely optional) Gemini AI integration in the form of an AI assistant, which knows your roster, most recent shows and storylines, and can help pitch booking ideas.

  • Added quick filter to Booking Screen to allow you to filter workers by their involvement in a storyline

  • Added option to remove workers from a storyline

  • Added brand exclusivity option to My Titles screen

  • Added ability to add a description to storylines, which can help the AI make suggestions for that storyline

  • Added option to "Make Special Episode" - allowing you to make a one-time edit to the thumbnail and event name for a recurring event. Perfect for special TV episodes like AEW's Winter is Coming.

  • Added filters for venue selector

  • Added search for gimmick list in the contract negotiation page

  • Added option to remove a worker from a storyline

  • Added some missing worker attributes to worker screen

Changed files in this update

Windows Pro Wrestling Simulator Windows Depot Depot 1157702
  • Loading history…
macOS Pro Wrestling Simulator Mac Depot Depot 1157703
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1157704
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link