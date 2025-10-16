Hey Everyone!

With the console releases of Amanda 2 happening today, we are happy to say our porting partner was able to backport some quality-of-life changes to Amanda the Adventurer 2!



Here is the full list of updates being brought to the game today:

Added full gamepad support, including a virtual keyboard for responding to Amanda’s prompts

Optimized lighting and shadowing in the library, resulting in a 4x-6x speed boost depending on your device

Optimized packaged data, resulting in a smaller download size and 1.3 GB less device storage space used

Optimized memory usage and loading times

In-game tutorial notecards now reflect customized button assignments

Added the option to detect and set the in-game language based on your device’s current language (the default for new installs)

Added kana forms of Japanese text prompt responses

Fixed a rare case where videos would hang and not progress

As always, thank you all for the tremendous support! If you come across any issues, come tell us in the bug reporting channel on our Discord server or in the Steam discussion forums so we can help you out!