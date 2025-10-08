Just a tiny update with a few bugfixes and a small, new QoL feature.
Changelog
New Features:
Added the new "Reverse Melding" to the Gem Melding menu. Now you can convert your unwanted Soul Gems back into Soul Shards;
Bugfixes:
Fixed "Dragoon Longsword" displaying the wrong sprite when equipped;
Changed the Black Knight's bestiary description;
Fixed Odd shaped Gems not being removed from your inventory when melding;
Fixed Gems Melding page being set as 0 when there's no Gems in your inventory;
