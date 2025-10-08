 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20309820 Edited 8 October 2025 – 20:59:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Just a tiny update with a few bugfixes and a small, new QoL feature.

Changelog

New Features:

  • Added the new "Reverse Melding" to the Gem Melding menu. Now you can convert your unwanted Soul Gems back into Soul Shards;

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed "Dragoon Longsword" displaying the wrong sprite when equipped;

  • Changed the Black Knight's bestiary description;

  • Fixed Odd shaped Gems not being removed from your inventory when melding;

  • Fixed Gems Melding page being set as 0 when there's no Gems in your inventory;

Changed files in this update

