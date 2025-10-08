"Once there was a woman whose prison was a chair

The woman had a monkey, they made a strange pair

The monkey ruled the woman, it climbed inside her head

And as fate would have it, one of them is dead!"

Good day, everyone! We are still working on the update for the Russian translation, but we

decided to do one more big update before it! This is the largest quality of life update that

we've ever made, and we added things too!

-New voice acted cutscene exclusive to ill/Pernicious routes

(Developer notes: This is a cutscene designed to make the ending of ill/Pernicious routes hit

harder than they used to. Based on the feelings of discomfort while making it, we've succeeded

at our goal!)

-Fixed a bug in combat where, on occasion, the buttons you press to attack wouldn't load.

This was a bug that was previously deemed unfixable! So we're very glad to have figured out

how to fix it

-Decreased the difficulty on a few enemies, including but not limited to: Santiago, Ace of

Nor (first boss), the rats in the forest, and the fairies in the forest

-All rats now give as much xp as they do in the forest. This makes it much easier for you to

get the move "Heal"

-Fixed a bug where you were unable to move on the day where it rains

-Made it so that you must do each quest on your final day in the kingdoms in order, this

is to prevent glitches on this day

-New dialogue in Liylah exclusive to Passive route

-New dialogue on the final day in the kingdoms

-Images now run more smoothly, no more stutters!

-When woohooing a prostitute, Phantom Scott's shoggath form is no longer hidden

Hast fortunate travels! We hope thou enjoy!