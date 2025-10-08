Fixed an issue where the Gear Index was not displayed correctly.
Added missing icons and tooltips for some items.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Fixed an issue where the Gear Index was not displayed correctly.
Added missing icons and tooltips for some items.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update