8 October 2025 Build 20309491 Edited 8 October 2025 – 21:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where the Gear Index was not displayed correctly.

Added missing icons and tooltips for some items.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3838121
