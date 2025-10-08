 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Megabonk Destiny 2 Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 October 2025 Build 20309462 Edited 8 October 2025 – 21:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Friends of GC,

This version v1.0.5.1 adds fixes for large image texture files, that for some low end hardware, resulted in image not displaying properly. If you see weapon images display as black boxes then you can select to use low-res images on the Home>Settings tab.

This update also includes a few fixes and QOL updates. Conjured and allied monsters will no longer be hit by your weapon strikes. Weapon range displays will now more accurately reflect actual weapon ranges in the game. Key-binding will correctly load the key-binding customization on game load.

Thanks everyone for your continuing support,

Beowulf

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 3542352
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link