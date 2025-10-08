Friends of GC,

This version v1.0.5.1 adds fixes for large image texture files, that for some low end hardware, resulted in image not displaying properly. If you see weapon images display as black boxes then you can select to use low-res images on the Home>Settings tab.

This update also includes a few fixes and QOL updates. Conjured and allied monsters will no longer be hit by your weapon strikes. Weapon range displays will now more accurately reflect actual weapon ranges in the game. Key-binding will correctly load the key-binding customization on game load.

Thanks everyone for your continuing support,

Beowulf