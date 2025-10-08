 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20309427
Update notes via Steam Community
Added: Area 4, The factory

Added: 6 new items

Added: 2 characters

Added: 8 enemies

Added: 2 bosses

Added: 4 achievements

Added: unique ground and walls for treasure and silver rooms

Added: new rooms variations for Shops, treasure/silver rooms, secret rooms, error rooms

Removed: minigame

Changed: The Weird Amulet always appears in the second shop

Changed: Happy drawing always forces the next item spawned after grabbing it to be a happy drawing

Some bugs were fixed

