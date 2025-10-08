Added: Area 4, The factory



Added: 6 new items



Added: 2 characters



Added: 8 enemies



Added: 2 bosses



Added: 4 achievements



Added: unique ground and walls for treasure and silver rooms



Added: new rooms variations for Shops, treasure/silver rooms, secret rooms, error rooms



Removed: minigame



Changed: The Weird Amulet always appears in the second shop



Changed: Happy drawing always forces the next item spawned after grabbing it to be a happy drawing



Some bugs were fixed