Added: Area 4, The factory
Added: 6 new items
Added: 2 characters
Added: 8 enemies
Added: 2 bosses
Added: 4 achievements
Added: unique ground and walls for treasure and silver rooms
Added: new rooms variations for Shops, treasure/silver rooms, secret rooms, error rooms
Removed: minigame
Changed: The Weird Amulet always appears in the second shop
Changed: Happy drawing always forces the next item spawned after grabbing it to be a happy drawing
Some bugs were fixed
V0.1.1.0 - The Factory
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update