- Carpenter Tool: Use any wood/stone/dirt in your inventory to directly build various shaped walls, floors and other things in the game world, to make bases, bridges, defenses, and whatever else you may want.

- UI improvements to inventory management: Drag and drop directly to the gameworld to drop items. Shift-click to transfer to containers. A "Quick Stack" button automatically sorts into multiple containers.

- Procedural Generation: Upgrade to cave systems, with new "cavern" and "worm" additions.

- Building plan quests: Now show exactly which objects are still missing on the HUD.

- Fix vendor selling of bullets and other bulk items.

- Crafting: Stoves are now easier to craft a bit earlier during normal Survival gameplay.

- Elixirs: Powerful Elixirs crafted with the Cauldron now require monster parts to concoct.

- Procedurally Generated Worlds: Many new points-of-interest including ice caverns, buried treasures, ruined houses, and snow-covered landfills.

- Pig God: Do NOT insult Pig God.

- Repair Tool: New art for the repair tool includes three different categories of wrench representing what level of objects the tool is capable of repairing.

- Audio: New work-in-progress sound effects for Treeants and the Brock Crab.

- Crossbow: The crossbow model is now procedurally generated based on its stats such as damage, zoom, accuracy, and stability.

- Monsters: Gargoyle visuals updated.

- Procedural Worlds: The player will now spawn on a stone rune.

- Great Basin Temple: Fixed an issue where fruit baskets were not harvestable.

- Procedural Generation: Many new Bog and Plains points-of-interest.