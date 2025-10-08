 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20309410
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added support for weapon sparks on attack blocks; weapons will now spark when blocking hits from other weapons (and, less frequently, when blocking using a shield)
  • Fixed an issue with Trees in Gravenstaad having mismatched materials caused by data loss during the migration to UE 5.6
  • Added new hit react animations so that AI reactions to being hit with a weapon will be more varied
  • Fixed an issue with blood droplet VFX not generating properly sometimes

Changed files in this update

Depot 3970161
