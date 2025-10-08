- Added support for weapon sparks on attack blocks; weapons will now spark when blocking hits from other weapons (and, less frequently, when blocking using a shield)
- Fixed an issue with Trees in Gravenstaad having mismatched materials caused by data loss during the migration to UE 5.6
- Added new hit react animations so that AI reactions to being hit with a weapon will be more varied
- Fixed an issue with blood droplet VFX not generating properly sometimes
Patch Notes for 2025-10-08
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update