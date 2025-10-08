 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20309383 Edited 8 October 2025 – 21:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Urgent message!

In 48 hours, we will update the demo to reflect the current state of the game. This new update will store your save data in C:\\Games\\soul_interface instead of the game folder, which is C:\\Program Files (x86)\\Steam\\steamapps\\common\\soul Interface Demo. Unfortunately, this will ERAZE your save data unless you copy it. To do that, go to the steam directory (C:\\Program Files (x86)\\Steam\\steamapps\\common\\soul Interface Demo), copy sys, local, user, guide.txt, world_database files, as well as chromosome, nervous_system and molecule folders and move them to a separate location. Once the demo updates, in EXACTLY 48 hours, you will be able to copy them to C:\\Games\\soul_interface and continue playing. After this, the demo will be identical to the full game except for network features. Again, in 48 hours the demo will be updated - copy your save files or you'll lose them!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2878891
