Urgent message!

In 48 hours, we will update the demo to reflect the current state of the game. This new update will store your save data in C:\\Games\\soul_interface instead of the game folder, which is C:\\Program Files (x86)\\Steam\\steamapps\\common\\soul Interface Demo. Unfortunately, this will ERAZE your save data unless you copy it. To do that, go to the steam directory (C:\\Program Files (x86)\\Steam\\steamapps\\common\\soul Interface Demo), copy sys, local, user, guide.txt, world_database files, as well as chromosome, nervous_system and molecule folders and move them to a separate location. Once the demo updates, in EXACTLY 48 hours, you will be able to copy them to C:\\Games\\soul_interface and continue playing. After this, the demo will be identical to the full game except for network features. Again, in 48 hours the demo will be updated - copy your save files or you'll lose them!