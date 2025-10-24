🐾 Greetings, Shop Owners! 🐾

Tomorrow, on October 25, 2026, we celebrate the first anniversary of Shop Simulator: Pet Shop on Steam.

⚙️ Patch 1.3.2.7 ⚙️

For this festive occasion we’ve prepared a small update. Patch 1.3.2.7 introduces two new language versions – Czech 🇨🇿 and Thai 🇹🇭.



🍺🐘



It also fixes the long‑standing issue where shop expansion achievements wouldn’t unlock. 🐞

We wish you lots of fun in your shops and thank all of you who have played and continue to play the game! ❤️🐍

Join our Discord!

https://discord.gg/WpxwA9B8G3