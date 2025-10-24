🐾 Greetings, Shop Owners! 🐾
Tomorrow, on October 25, 2026, we celebrate the first anniversary of Shop Simulator: Pet Shop on Steam.
⚙️ Patch 1.3.2.7 ⚙️
For this festive occasion we’ve prepared a small update. Patch 1.3.2.7 introduces two new language versions – Czech 🇨🇿 and Thai 🇹🇭.
🍺🐘
It also fixes the long‑standing issue where shop expansion achievements wouldn’t unlock. 🐞
We wish you lots of fun in your shops and thank all of you who have played and continue to play the game! ❤️🐍
Stable greetings,
Three River Games (3RG)
