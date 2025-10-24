 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20309270 Edited 24 October 2025 – 12:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🐾 Greetings, Shop Owners! 🐾


Tomorrow, on October 25, 2026, we celebrate the first anniversary of Shop Simulator: Pet Shop on Steam.




⚙️ Patch 1.3.2.7 ⚙️

For this festive occasion we’ve prepared a small update. Patch 1.3.2.7 introduces two new language versions – Czech 🇨🇿 and Thai 🇹🇭.

🍺🐘

It also fixes the long‑standing issue where shop expansion achievements wouldn’t unlock. 🐞




We wish you lots of fun in your shops and thank all of you who have played and continue to play the game! ❤️🐍


Stable greetings,
Three River Games (3RG)

