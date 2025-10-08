 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Megabonk Destiny 2 Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 October 2025 Build 20309213 Edited 8 October 2025 – 21:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

We're releasing a small security update today. Unity (which Verity was made with) was recently notified of a security exploit present in their game engine. Fortunately they have no evidence that this exploit was ever used. They notified developers once they had released fixes for all supported versions of their engine. This update is bringing that fix into the game.

If you want to know more, you can check out Unity's page on the exploit:
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

On a lighter note: this update also fixes some familiar characters having the wrong portraits in the foragers menu.

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2632491
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link