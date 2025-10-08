 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20309183 Edited 8 October 2025 – 21:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
🔧 General Changes

Ingame Shop Button
The button for the ingame shop is no longer only available in the profile tab, but is now also accessible from the match settings.

Solo Start for Multiplayer Games
It is now possible to start multiplayer games solo. These matches remain open, allowing other players to join even after the match has started.

🔫 Weapon Adjustments

Ammunition
The ammo count of some weapons has been increased.

Pump-Action Shotgun
The damage of the Pump-Action Shotgun has been slightly reduced to improve weapon balancing.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3838661
