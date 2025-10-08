🔧 General Changes

Ingame Shop Button

The button for the ingame shop is no longer only available in the profile tab, but is now also accessible from the match settings.

Solo Start for Multiplayer Games

It is now possible to start multiplayer games solo. These matches remain open, allowing other players to join even after the match has started.

🔫 Weapon Adjustments

Ammunition

The ammo count of some weapons has been increased.

Pump-Action Shotgun

The damage of the Pump-Action Shotgun has been slightly reduced to improve weapon balancing.