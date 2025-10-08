 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Megabonk Destiny 2 Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 October 2025 Build 20309122 Edited 8 October 2025 – 19:59:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* New Draconium Pickaxe
* Hopefully fixed problem with target indicator doesn't showing up
* Fixed bug when selling a house in multiplayer
* Fixed bug when inviting to party while having mercs
* Fixed bug with Frenzied Troll loot table
* Damage Shield now can be mitigated by victim resists
* Wizard Balance: Slightly reduced accuracy given by Red Familiar
* Wizard Balance: Manaburn now makes 2x your current mana damage
* Decreased accuracy given by dexterity from 8% to 5% every 100 points
* Improved dedicated servers performance
* Temple of Valaark progress (60%)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2241381
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2241382
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link