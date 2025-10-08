* New Draconium Pickaxe

* Hopefully fixed problem with target indicator doesn't showing up

* Fixed bug when selling a house in multiplayer

* Fixed bug when inviting to party while having mercs

* Fixed bug with Frenzied Troll loot table

* Damage Shield now can be mitigated by victim resists

* Wizard Balance: Slightly reduced accuracy given by Red Familiar

* Wizard Balance: Manaburn now makes 2x your current mana damage

* Decreased accuracy given by dexterity from 8% to 5% every 100 points

* Improved dedicated servers performance

* Temple of Valaark progress (60%)