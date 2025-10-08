* New Draconium Pickaxe
* Hopefully fixed problem with target indicator doesn't showing up
* Fixed bug when selling a house in multiplayer
* Fixed bug when inviting to party while having mercs
* Fixed bug with Frenzied Troll loot table
* Damage Shield now can be mitigated by victim resists
* Wizard Balance: Slightly reduced accuracy given by Red Familiar
* Wizard Balance: Manaburn now makes 2x your current mana damage
* Decreased accuracy given by dexterity from 8% to 5% every 100 points
* Improved dedicated servers performance
* Temple of Valaark progress (60%)
Ancient Kingdoms v0.8.8.7.2 Hotfix 🛠️
