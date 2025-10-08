- Fixed the Needle of Fate not displaying in the key items section on the pause menu
- Talking to Verona again after getting the spear now correctly displays her dialogue
- Same with Ette Cetera and Amelia
- Fixed the music not returning after successfully answering one of the quizzes
- Pressing up on the analog stick now activates the direction changers for the sales spikes in Galaxy Mall
- Lana no longer automatically gets up when you press the analog stick to sit down
- Clouds in the Construction site now appear on the correct layer
Please get in touch if the following has happened to you:
- Attack temporarily not working even when not next to an npc
- Armor color doesn't change after getting new armor/switching to new armor
- Cloud saves aren't working on your Steamdeck
