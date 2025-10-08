 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Megabonk Destiny 2 Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 October 2025 Build 20308994 Edited 8 October 2025 – 19:46:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bugfixes:

  • Fixed the Needle of Fate not displaying in the key items section on the pause menu
  • Talking to Verona again after getting the spear now correctly displays her dialogue
  • Same with Ette Cetera and Amelia
  • Fixed the music not returning after successfully answering one of the quizzes
  • Pressing up on the analog stick now activates the direction changers for the sales spikes in Galaxy Mall
  • Lana no longer automatically gets up when you press the analog stick to sit down
  • Clouds in the Construction site now appear on the correct layer


Please get in touch if the following has happened to you:

  • Attack temporarily not working even when not next to an npc
  • Armor color doesn't change after getting new armor/switching to new armor
  • Cloud saves aren't working on your Steamdeck

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1947161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link