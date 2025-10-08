Gameplay Updates

The Space bar (keyboard) or A button (controller) can now be held to automatically swing an axe or pickaxe. Timing button presses to the impacts will still provide faster progress, as before.



Improved placement for barns and chickens coops when picked up with a Dollhouse Potion



Economy updates to various items



New Familiar dialogue for the farming tutorial



Updated Wardrobe tutorial on initial character creation



Bug Fixes

Adjusted collisions to prevent players from getting stuck in certain areas



Townsfolk NPCs will now properly resume their activities after a conversation



Townsfolk will no longer hold the last facial expression after dialogue



Fixed the player getting into bad spots or potentially stuck when petting chickens and interacting with cows



Highlights are properly centered to login menu buttons in other languages



Tab Holder in the Wardrobe now adjusts better to fit different resolutions



Fixed unsaved changes in the Wardrobe affecting the Player Status profile image



Fixed misplaced text when selecting hair dye colours in the Wardrobe



Fixed issue with controller not being able to select filters when the hair color wheel was open



Fixed highlighting issues when exiting a hair colour wheel



Adjusted notifications to prevent empty notifications or missing info in some languages



Fixed some materials vanishing when starting a tutorial



Fixed an issue where Flynt's final quest dialog can be accidentally quit prematurely



Based on player feedback, this update provides an easier way to harvest trees and stone nodes by allowing you to simply hold the button to harvest them at a normal pace. As before, you can time your button presses to the strikes for faster progress.We've also made some economy updates to various item buy/sell prices to bring them in line with the intended gold earning rates. Generally, easily repeatable items that do not require additional resources to harvest (such as fireflies) have a lower price. Logs and items made using logs will have slightly increased prices.