8 October 2025 Build 20308866 Edited 8 October 2025 – 20:32:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Based on player feedback, this update provides an easier way to harvest trees and stone nodes by allowing you to simply hold the button to harvest them at a normal pace. As before, you can time your button presses to the strikes for faster progress.

We've also made some economy updates to various item buy/sell prices to bring them in line with the intended gold earning rates. Generally, easily repeatable items that do not require additional resources to harvest (such as fireflies) have a lower price. Logs and items made using logs will have slightly increased prices.

Gameplay Updates

  • The Space bar (keyboard) or A button (controller) can now be held to automatically swing an axe or pickaxe. Timing button presses to the impacts will still provide faster progress, as before.
  • Improved placement for barns and chickens coops when picked up with a Dollhouse Potion
  • Economy updates to various items
  • New Familiar dialogue for the farming tutorial
  • Updated Wardrobe tutorial on initial character creation


Bug Fixes

  • Adjusted collisions to prevent players from getting stuck in certain areas
  • Townsfolk NPCs will now properly resume their activities after a conversation
  • Townsfolk will no longer hold the last facial expression after dialogue
  • Fixed the player getting into bad spots or potentially stuck when petting chickens and interacting with cows
  • Highlights are properly centered to login menu buttons in other languages
  • Tab Holder in the Wardrobe now adjusts better to fit different resolutions
  • Fixed unsaved changes in the Wardrobe affecting the Player Status profile image
  • Fixed misplaced text when selecting hair dye colours in the Wardrobe
  • Fixed issue with controller not being able to select filters when the hair color wheel was open
  • Fixed highlighting issues when exiting a hair colour wheel
  • Adjusted notifications to prevent empty notifications or missing info in some languages
  • Fixed some materials vanishing when starting a tutorial
  • Fixed an issue where Flynt's final quest dialog can be accidentally quit prematurely

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1569421
macOS Depot 1569422
