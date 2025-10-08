We've also made some economy updates to various item buy/sell prices to bring them in line with the intended gold earning rates. Generally, easily repeatable items that do not require additional resources to harvest (such as fireflies) have a lower price. Logs and items made using logs will have slightly increased prices.
Gameplay Updates
- The Space bar (keyboard) or A button (controller) can now be held to automatically swing an axe or pickaxe. Timing button presses to the impacts will still provide faster progress, as before.
- Improved placement for barns and chickens coops when picked up with a Dollhouse Potion
- Economy updates to various items
- New Familiar dialogue for the farming tutorial
- Updated Wardrobe tutorial on initial character creation
Bug Fixes
- Adjusted collisions to prevent players from getting stuck in certain areas
- Townsfolk NPCs will now properly resume their activities after a conversation
- Townsfolk will no longer hold the last facial expression after dialogue
- Fixed the player getting into bad spots or potentially stuck when petting chickens and interacting with cows
- Highlights are properly centered to login menu buttons in other languages
- Tab Holder in the Wardrobe now adjusts better to fit different resolutions
- Fixed unsaved changes in the Wardrobe affecting the Player Status profile image
- Fixed misplaced text when selecting hair dye colours in the Wardrobe
- Fixed issue with controller not being able to select filters when the hair color wheel was open
- Fixed highlighting issues when exiting a hair colour wheel
- Adjusted notifications to prevent empty notifications or missing info in some languages
- Fixed some materials vanishing when starting a tutorial
- Fixed an issue where Flynt's final quest dialog can be accidentally quit prematurely
Changed files in this update